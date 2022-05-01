At least 21 children reported killed in violence in Sudan’s West Darfur

“We received harrowing reports that at least 21 children including an 11-month-old baby were killed over the past few days during ongoing violence mostly in the Kerinik area of the West Darfur region in Sudan," UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Adele Khodr stated.



The killing of children is a grave violation of their rights. Nothing justifies killing children, he added.



“We renew our appeal for peace and call on the authorities in Sudan to protect children in Darfur and across Sudan from harm and violence and at all times, children are not a target,” Khodr concluded.