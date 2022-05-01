At least 21 children reported killed in violence in Sudan’s West Darfur

  1. Home
Published May 1st, 2022 - 06:35 GMT
Sudanese children walk past an armoured vehicle of the United Nations and African Union peacekeeping mission (UNAMID) in Kalma Camp for internally displaced people in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, on December 30, 2020. The United Nations Security Council has agreed to end the UNAMID's long-running peacekeeping mission in Darfur when its mandate ceases on December 31. The withdrawal of UNAMID, deployed since 2007 and which had 16,000 peacekeepers at its peak, will begin January 1 and is expected to be completed by June 30 2021.
Highlights
From Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

“We received harrowing reports that at least 21 children including an 11-month-old baby were killed over the past few days during ongoing violence mostly in the Kerinik area of the West Darfur region in Sudan," UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Adele Khodr stated. 
 
The killing of children is a grave violation of their rights. Nothing justifies killing children, he added.
 
“We renew our appeal for peace and call on the authorities in Sudan to protect children in Darfur and across Sudan from harm and violence and at all times, children are not a target,” Khodr concluded. 

 


