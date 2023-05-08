At least 22 dead in boat sinking in India

ALBAWABA At least 22 people, including women and seven children, were killed when a boat with more than 30 passengers on board capsized and sank near a beach in the southern Indian state Kerala's Malappuram district.

At least 22 people have #died after a double-decker boat capsized off the coastal town of Tanur in the Malappuram district of #India’s southern state of Kerala, local authorities said. https://t.co/GNSIZElRLm — Spectrum News (@ProNewsViews) May 8, 2023

The incident happened late Sunday in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala's Malappuram district. Rescue operations were ongoing.

The boat is reported to have been overloaded as there were 40 passengers on board with tickets and several others without tickets as well.

At least 22 dead as tourist boat capsizes in India’s Kerala state https://t.co/7dx0M7Mhyw — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 8, 2023

Sports Minister Abdurahiman on Sunday night said 15 of the dead persons have been identified, so far.

Dozens of people searched for survivors in and around the stricken vessel during the night, which was partially submerged, as some used ropes to secure it.

#WATCH | Kerala: So far 18 people are dead after a tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala. Rescue operations are underway. https://t.co/bj89L2szyW pic.twitter.com/wnksxB3WGf — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

Local newspaper Onmanorma reported that 11 people from one family, including 3 children, were killed.