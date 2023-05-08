At least 22 dead in boat sinking in India

  1. Home
Published May 8th, 2023
ALBAWABA At least 22 people, including women and seven children, were killed when a boat with more than 30 passengers on board capsized and sank near a beach in the southern Indian state Kerala's Malappuram district.

The incident happened late Sunday in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala's Malappuram district. Rescue operations were ongoing.

The boat is reported to have been overloaded as there were 40 passengers on board with tickets and several others without tickets as well.

Sports Minister Abdurahiman on Sunday night said 15 of the dead persons have been identified, so far. 

Dozens of people searched for survivors in and around the stricken vessel during the night, which was partially submerged, as some used ropes to secure it.

Local newspaper Onmanorma reported that 11 people from one family, including 3 children, were killed.

