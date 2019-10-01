At Least 250 Injured, 649 Arrested in Indonesia's Violent Protests

  1. Home
Published October 1st, 2019 - 11:45 GMT
A protester carries the national flag through teargas smoke during a demonstration in Jakarta on September 30, 2019. (AFP/ File Photo)
On Monday, thousands stage protest in capital against new legislation that they say would weaken anti-corruption body.

At least 250 people -- including 209 protesters and 41 policemen -- were injured during a protest-turned-riots in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on late Monday, police said on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo, the injured were being treated at nearby hospitals.

Prasetyo said a total of 649 demonstrators were also detained following the riots.


On Monday, thousands of people staged a protest in the capital Jakarta against new legislations that they say would weaken the country’s anti-corruption body.

The demonstration was held by students, laborers and civil society organizations near the parliament as authorities blocked streets leading to the parliament building.

It turned into chaos when protesters started to throw stones and Molotov cocktails and burned public facilities. Police responded with tear gas.

According to Prasetyo, the people detained were not students but individuals who deliberately provoked the masses and led them to riots.

