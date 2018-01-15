At Least 38 Dead in Double Suicide Attack in Baghdad
Iraqi security forces cordon off the area where a double suicide bombing killed more than 20 people in central Baghdad on Jan. 15, 2018, the second such attack in the Iraqi capital in three days (SABAH ARAR / AFP)
At least 38 people were killed in a double suicide bombing in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Monday, according to Al Jazeera.
It was also reported that more than 100 people were also injured in the attack in Tayaran Square in the city center.
Two bombers blew themselves up at the morning rush hour in the square, police captain Ahmed Khalaf said.
The Iraqi interior ministry earlier said 16 people had been killed in the attack.
There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.
Monday’s bombing is the deadliest since the Iraqi army dislodged ISIS from northern and western Iraq last year.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
