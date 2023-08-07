At least 4 injured in an explosion in Derince, Turkey

ALBAWABA - The French flag carrier, Air France, announced the suspension of all flights to Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger till August 11th, following the closure of airspace in Niger ...
ALBAWABA - At least 4 people have been injured in an explosion that hit the Derince seaport in the city and district of Kocaeli Province in the eastern parts of Istanbul on Monday, Turkish media outlets reported.
Update
The injury toll has risen to at least 9 in the Derince seaport explosion.
The explosion was heard throughout the city, and teams of firefighters and police officers were dispatched to the area.
"We directed all search and rescue teams. There is news that there are injured people. I'm on the way to the affected area. " said Governor Seddar Yavuz in a statement.