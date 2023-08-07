At least 4 injured in an explosion in Derince, Turkey

ALBAWABA - At least 4 people have been injured in an explosion that hit the Derince seaport in the city and district of Kocaeli Province in the eastern parts of Istanbul on Monday, Turkish media outlets reported.

Update

The injury toll has risen to at least 9 in the Derince seaport explosion.

The explosion was heard throughout the city, and teams of firefighters and police officers were dispatched to the area.

عاجل...



انفجار ضخم يهز ميناء ديرينس شرق اسطنبول على بحر مرمرة في تركيا. pic.twitter.com/zsigBlNxFX — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) August 7, 2023

"We directed all search and rescue teams. There is news that there are injured people. I'm on the way to the affected area. " said Governor Seddar Yavuz in a statement.