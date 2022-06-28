At Least 46 People Found Dead in a Truck in Texas' San Antonio

  1. Home
Published June 28th, 2022 - 05:50 GMT
San Antonio
In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. According to reports, at least 46 people, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead in an abandoned tractor trailer. Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images/AFP
‘It’s probably close to 100 (degrees Fahrenheit) in the truck,’ says law enforcement official

Authorities in the city of San Antonio in the US state of Texas discovered a gruesome scene Monday after at least 46 people were found dead in a tractor-trailer near Lackland Air Force Base.

The bodies were found in an 18-wheeler next to a set of railroad tracks in a secluded area in the southwest part of the city near the intersection of Cassin Drive and Quintana Road.

Police say temperatures in South Central Texas reached 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 degrees Celsius) on Monday when the bodies were discovered.

“It’s probably close to 100 (degrees) in the truck,” a law enforcement official said in an interview, adding that “about half” of the group were likely dead.

At least 16 other people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

 

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are on the scene and believe the bodies were those of migrants.

The US-Mexico border is a gateway for cross-border smuggling and human trafficking, but the sweltering summer heat in Texas makes this illegal activity even more dangerous as temperatures consistently reach and surpass the 100-degree mark.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

