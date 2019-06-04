At Least 5 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes at Syrian Air Base

Israeli jets and helicopters struck back against military targets in Syria, killing at least five soldiers while destroying an ammunition depot and causing damage to buildings and equipment at the T4 air base in the eastern Homs province.

The Israeli Defense Force launched the attack Sunday in retaliation for missiles that were shot toward Israel over the weekend. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would "respond forcefully to any aggression against it."



"Yesterday, two missiles were fired toward Israel from Syrian territory," Netanyahu said. "One struck inside Syria and the other hit our territory on the Golan Heights. I held security consultations following the attack, and I ordered the IDF to take strong action, which it did, striking several targets."

It's the third attack on Syria this week.





U.S. President Donald Trump called for an end to the airstrikes.

"Hearing word that Russia, Syria and, to a lesser extent, Iran, are bombing the hell out of Idlib Province in Syria and indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians," Trump tweeted. "The world is watching this butchery. What is the purpose, what will it get you? STOP!"

Iran has moved military assets away from Israel to bases like the T4 air base, which is closer to the border with Iraq. Over the weekend, a jumbo jet returned to Iran after a possible arms delivery. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps uses civilian aircraft as a front to move soldiers and weaponry.

Israel confirmed that it has launched 100 airstrikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria and is suspected of doing hundreds of others. The goal is to prevent Iran from getting entrenched in Syria.

