At least 5 killed in Turkey's earthquake

ALBAWABA - At least five people were killed in Turkey's 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday morning in the Osmaniye province, local media reported adding that the number of the deaths is expected to rise.

Several buildings in Turkey and Syria collapsed due to the strong earthquake which struck at 4.17 a.m.

The total casualty figures are yet to be released by Turkish officials, but the first data showed crumbled buildings and fires across several cities.

Biz de yaşanan deprem sonrası başlatılan çalışmaları koordine ediyoruz. Yaşadığımız bu felaketi inşallah hep birlikte en kısa sürede ve en az hasarla atlatmayı temenni ediyor, çalışmalarımızı sürdürüyoruz. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 6, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan posted on Twitter: "I convey my best wishes to all our citizens who were affected by the earthquake."

He continued: "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage, and we continue our work."

Furthermore, the earthquake was felt by neighboring countries including Jordan, Syria, Iran and Iraq.