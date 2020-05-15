At Least 5 People Wounded in Double Bomb Attack in Syria's al-Bab

  1. Home
Published May 15th, 2020 - 06:00 GMT
A displaced Syrian woman walks with her child at the Washukanni camp for the internally displaced in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province on May 10, 2020, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. DELIL SOULEIMAN / AFP
Highlights
Local security forces suspect YPG/PKK group was behind attack.

At least five civilians were wounded late Thursday when two bombs simultaneously exploded in the northern Syrian city of Al-Bab.   

Local security forces said they suspected YPG/PKK were behind the attack, which caused material damage in the area.  


Al-Bab was cleared of YPG/PKK elements in 2016 as part of Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield, which was launched to eliminate terrorists along the Syrian border and ended in March 2017.  

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

