At least 50 dead in train crash in India

ALBAWABA At least 50 people have been killed and over 500 injured in a collision between multiple trains in the Odisha state in eastern India, on Friday, June 2, according to a medical official.

Sky's Neville Lazarus says the train crash in India is 'one of the worst that has taken place', with three trains involved in the collision and 50 people dead.



He says India's railway system is "over-stretched and under financed".



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602 pic.twitter.com/MWUJtJtHrg — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 2, 2023

The accident happened around 7.20pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

Approximately 60 ambulances and rescue teams have been deployed at the site to assist in transporting the injured to medical facilities in the area.

According to Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, a goods train was also involved in the massive accident.

Pradeep Jena, Odisha’s told reporters, “There have been casualties, but since all are busy in rescue, we have not yet counted the number, so I can’t officially confirm the exact number.”