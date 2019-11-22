At Least 7 Killed, 30 Injured in Rebel Rocket Attack in Syria's Aleppo

At least seven people have lost their lives and more than two dozen others sustained injuries when foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants carried out a series of mortar attacks against residential areas in Syria’s northwestern city of Aleppo.

Syria’s state television network reported that seven civilians were killed and 30 more were wounded when mortar shells fired by militants positioned in the western and northwestern sectors of the city slammed into five districts, namely al-Adhamiyah, al-Jamiliyah, New Aleppo, Sayf al-Dawla and Salahuddin.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said “one rocket fired from western Aleppo hit a car in Salahuddin, killing four occupants.”

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that the wounded were taken to the Razi Hospital to receive proper medical treatment.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

The conflict has largely wound down recently.

This article has been adapted from its original source.