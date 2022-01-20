  1. Home
At Least 2 Dead, 22 Injured by Bomb in Pakistan's Lahore: Officials (AFP)

Published January 20th, 2022 - 11:12 GMT
Security officials inspect the site of a bomb blast that killed two people and wounded 22 others at a busy shopping district in Lahore on January 20, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

At least two people were killed and 22 wounded on Thursday by a bomb blast in a busy shopping district of the Pakistani megacity of Lahore, police and officials said.

"Initial investigations show that it was a time-controlled device on a motorbike which was the cause of the blast," Rana Arif, spokesman for Lahore police, told AFP.

Hospital sources and police said two people were killed -- including a child -- and 22 injured in the blast, which happened in old Lahore's busy Anarkali shopping district.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but there have been a series of blasts and attacks against police since December, when a truce between the government and Pakistan's Taliban lapsed.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- a home-grown movement that shares common roots with the Afghan Taliban -- has claimed responsibility for most of those incidents.


