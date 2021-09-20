At Least Two Taliban Members Killed in a Bomb Attack in Afghanistan

Hospital officials said that two civilians were killed in a bomb attack targeting a Taliban vehicle in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad on Sunday.

The Jalalabad hospital confirmed the casualties after the explosion in the fifth region of the city.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said at least five people including some Taliban members were injured in the attack.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack in Jalalabad, marred by pro-Daesh/ISIS militancy.

On Saturday, at least two people were killed and 21 others injured in a series of blasts in Jalalabad and the capital Kabul.

