Lebanese Army Urge Protesters to Open Blocked Roads

The Lebanese army command on Wednesday urged protesters to open blocked roads so that life could return to normal after 13 days of demonstrations that have brought the country to a standstill and kept banks, schools and universities shut.

Several roads were opened by the protesters early Wednesday but others, including the Ring Bridge in Beirut, remained blocked despite the army’s request to clear the way for traffic.





The army communique followed Saad Hariri's decision to resign as prime minister on Tuesday, which toppled his coalition government, satisfying one of the demands sought by protesters.

In its communique, the army command affirmed the right to peaceful protest as protected by law but said it applied "in public squares only".

Hariri last week announced a package of economic reforms which aims to revive an economy that has been on the brink of collapse for months, but the move failed to quell the anger in the street.

