Lebanese Authorities Start to Set Alternative Plans to Beirut's Destroyed Port

Published August 5th, 2020 - 11:13 GMT
The grain silo at Beirut's port is pictured amid the rubble and debris in the aftermath of yesterday's blast that tore through Lebanon's capital and resulted from the ignition of a huge depot of ammonium nitrate at the port, on August 5, 2020. Rescuers searched for survivors in Beirut after a cataclysmic explosion at the port sowed devastation across entire neighbourhoods, killing more than 100 people, wounding thousands and plunging Lebanon deeper into crisis. The blast, which appeared to have been caused by a fire igniting 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured in a warehouse, was felt as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles (240 kilometres) to the northwest. JOSEPH EID / AFP
Following the deadly blast, the Lebanese Supreme Defense Council has declared a state of emergency for two weeks in Beirut.

Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Michael Najjar said on Wednesday the explosion at the Port of Beirut has caused massive damage and destroyed most of the port's facilities and warehouses.

Speaking to Lebanese local channel "LBC", Najjar said the Lebanese authorities have started to set alternative plans for the Beirut port, which will take time to be rebuilt.

"We will depend on the Tripoli port in northern Lebanon, as we are currently evaluating its capacity along with other ports in Sidon and Tyre,” he said.

On Tuesday, a massive explosion rocked the port, killing at least 100 and injuring 4,000 others and caused massive damage in several neighborhoods of the capital.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced Wednesday a day of mourning and promised "those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price". Diab also appealed for international assistance to help afflicted Lebanon.

Following the deadly blast, the Lebanese Supreme Defense Council has declared a state of emergency for two weeks in Beirut. The capital was also declared a "disaster area" due to the incident.

The explosion took place as Lebanon's economy was facing its worst crisis in decades. It also happened days before the announcement of a verdict on Friday by the UN-backed court in the case of killing former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

