Is Lebanese Bassil Regretting his Ministerial Position?

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil (AFP/File Photo)

Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil announced Sunday that he “should not have become a minister” in the new government.

“Today I will tell you something I say for the first time: I should not have become a minister… I was obliged for the sake of the FPM, the President and the country, but God willing, I will leave at the first chance, for the sake of myself, my interest and my position,” Bassil said at an FPM conference.

Separately, Bassil said that any talk about the country’s next president carries “harm for the FPM, the President and the country.”

“It is prohibited to talk about this with me and those who raise the issue want harm for me, for the FPM, for the President and for the country,” he added.

“I only seek to achieve the FPM’s interest and I have no personal ambitions at all. Today my only concern is the FPM, the President and the country and I don’t have any other plans – neither personal nor public,” he added.

Apparently referring to the latest war of words between the FPM and Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s al-Mustaqbal Movement, Bassil said: “We don’t know why some, more than others, feel that they are targeted by our remarks, but for the FPM the country’s interest comes before anything else.”

