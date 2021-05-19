Lebanese FM Resigns After Gulf Insult

Caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down from office after insulting remarks he made against Saud Arabia and Gulf countries.

Watch: Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe insults Saudi Arabians by referring to a Saudi guest on a show as "one of the Bedouin people" after the minister appeared to blame the Gulf countries for the rise of ISIS earlier during the interview.https://t.co/LI6P2l5vKk pic.twitter.com/IwJYJE69K2 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 18, 2021

“I asked to be relieved of my duties and responsibilities as a foreign minister in the caretaker government,” announced Wehbe after meeting President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace.



Wehbe's remarks to the U.S.-backed Alhurra news channel that Gulf countries provided backing to extremists caused a firestorm in Lebanon and among Gulf countries.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates summoned their Lebanese ambassadors Tuesday to protest his remarks.

This article has been adapted from its original source.