  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Lebanese FM Resigns After Gulf Insult

Lebanese FM Resigns After Gulf Insult

Published May 19th, 2021 - 10:17 GMT
Caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe quits office
Caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe With President Micheal Aoun. (Twitter)
Highlights
Lebanon Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe quits.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down from office after insulting remarks he made against Saud Arabia and Gulf countries.

Also ReadGulf States Irked With The Lebanese Foreign Minister's Remark on ISIS Support Gulf States Irked With The Lebanese Foreign Minister's Remark on ISIS Support

“I asked to be relieved of my duties and responsibilities as a foreign minister in the caretaker government,” announced Wehbe after meeting President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace.


Wehbe's remarks to the U.S.-backed Alhurra news channel that Gulf countries provided backing to extremists caused a firestorm in Lebanon and among Gulf countries.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates summoned their Lebanese ambassadors Tuesday to protest his remarks.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Charbel WehbeLebanonGCCSaudi Arabiaforeign minister

Via SyndiGate.info


Naharnet © 2021

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...