Lebanese Intelligence Arrests Dual National on Spying for Israel’s Mossad

Lebanese intelligence forces have arrested a Lebanese-Canadian dual national on charges of spying for Israel’s Mossad spy agency through gathering intelligence about army forces.

Lebanon’s private LBCI television network reported that the man, identified as Tabet Tabet, was arrested by members of the General Security Directorate at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, formerly known as Beirut International Airport, on Tuesday.

Back on March 19, Lebanese forces arrested a man, identified only by his initials as F.G., on the suspicion of spying for Israel.





He admitted during interrogation that he was recruited by fugitive Lebanese spy N.G. in 2013. N.G. currently chairs a division in the 504 Unit of the Israeli intelligence service.

F.G. also confessed that he had been assigned to recruit Lebanese people to infiltrate Hezbollah’s support zone and collect security information for Israel, including hints about the missing pilot.

The 41-year-old suspect was referred to related judiciary officials, and efforts are underway to arrest those who worked with him.

The Lebanese Army’s intelligence branch stated on November 12 last year that it had arrested a man suspected of spying for Mossad as he was attempting to cross the southern border into occupied Palestinian territories.

The army said the man, identified as Mohammad Hussein Fakih, was captured in the village of Meiss Ej Jabal, situated some 78 kilometers (49 miles) south of the capital Beirut.

On September 25 last year, Lebanon's Military Tribunal sentenced three Lebanese nationals to three years in prison with hard labor on charges of espionage on Hezbollah for Mossad.

This article has been adapted from its original source.