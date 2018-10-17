Lebanese Iraqi Foreign Ministers Boastful of New Regional Relations

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil (AFP/File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Jebran Bassil Disable alert for Ibrahim al-Jaafari Follow >

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil held talks on Wednesday with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari where they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two men held a joint press conference during which Bassil replied to a reporter’s question on the government formation process, expressing hopes that “the rapidly growing momentum reflecting on the formation in Lebanon would pass on to Iraq.”

On the “positive” formation drive, Bassil said “The justice of representation is being fulfilled and the rules and standards that unite people are being realized,” which will pave way for the government to be formed.

Highlighting the benefits of reopening the Nassib border crossing, a key trade route between Syria and Jordan, he said: “We look forward to the economic benefits after opening the crossings.”

Jordan on Monday reopened its main Nassib border crossing with war-torn Syria after a three year closure.

He said Lebanon and Iraq have been able to overcome extremism by the cultural and intellectual capacity of the people. He hoped that there would be stability in both countries to move towards effective economic relations.

For his part, Jaafari hailed good relations between Iraq and Lebanon saying the similarities are great between the two peoples, pointing out to serious endeavors to open the crossings.

This article has been adapted from its original source.