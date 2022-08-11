Lebanese Man Enters Bank Holds Hostages at Gunpoint

A Lebanese man holding a gun was reported to have entered one of the banks in Beirut and took hostages at gunpoint demanding money.

A man, who is yet to be identified, was caught on video camera entering Federal Bank in Hamra Neighborhood in Beirut banning employees and customers from leaving on Thursday noon.

يشهد مصرف "فدرال بنك" في منطقة الحمرا, عملية احتجاز موظفين وعملاء.

دخل شخص مسلّح طالب بتسليمه أمواله التي تبلع 209 آلاف دولار، وهو يحمل سلاحاً حربياً ومادة البنزين مهددا بإشعال نفسه وقتل من في الفرع, كما أشهر السلاح في وجه مدير الفرع. وحضرت القوى الأمنية#دولتنا_وصلت_الناس_لهون pic.twitter.com/mevKlKRLmg — Zain Arnaout (@zain_arnaout) August 11, 2022

The man was also said to carry a bottle of oil threatening to burn himself if the bank refuses to give him the money he had saved at the Federal Bank before the collapse of the economy in Lebanon.

According to social media sources, the man is said to have $209,000 before the Lebanese bankruptcy and the deteriorating economy in the country following Covid-19 pandemic and the Beirut's port blast.