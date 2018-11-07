Lebanese Maronites, Muslims Join Forces to Fuse Cabinet Crisis

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rai (Twitter)

Lebanon’s religious authorities have joined efforts to solve the government formation crisis.

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rai met with Jaafarite Mufti Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan on Tuesday in Bkirki and handed him a letter to “Hezbollah,” urging the group to facilitate the mission.



The move comes days after a statement issued following the two meetings of the Council of Muftis and the Higher Religious Council - held under the chairmanship of Grand Mufti Abdullatif Derian - that called on political parties and blocs to overcome obstacles that hinder the formation of a government of national unity.



“The essence of the visit today is a follow up on the periodic meetings held between religious and spiritual figures … Religious authorities call for a swift government formation,” Qabalan told reporters after his meeting with Rai.





“His Beatitude relayed to our brothers in Hezbollah a solicitation to help remove the obstacles to the cabinet formation. Wisdom and enlightenment are required to help address the issues of the state and the homeland,” he added.



Asked whether he expected Hezbollah to respond to these calls, Qabalan said: “The brothers in Hezbollah are not against the hasty formation of the government. They are calling for this; but the matter needs dialogue, and Hezbollah is calling for dialogue.”



The Council of Muftis has said in its statement that there were “malicious hands trying to block the efforts of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, to blackmail him politically and to delay the process of forming a government.”

The Higher Religious Council, which held its periodic session under the Grand Mufti, said it was keen on the formation of the government in a calm political atmosphere away from tensions.

