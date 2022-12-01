Lebanese MPs again fail to pick president

ALBAWABA - Lebanese deputies failed to pick a president for the republic in a meeting on Thursday, the eighth botched parliamentary session of its kind.
نتائج جلسة مجلس النواب الثامنة لانتخاب رئيس للجمهورية 👇🏼#مجلس_النواب #لبنان pic.twitter.com/uDm6rweiMP— Annahar (@Annahar) December 1, 2022
Lebanese deputies are deadlocked on who to choose as president. Many said they simply can't make up their minds.
The country has been without a president since Michel Aoun vacated the top post last month following a six-year tenure.
