Lebanese MPs again fail to pick president

Published December 1st, 2022 - 10:38 GMT
ALBAWABA - Lebanese deputies failed to pick a president for the republic in a meeting on Thursday, the eighth botched parliamentary session of its kind.

Lebanese deputies are deadlocked on who to choose as president. Many said they simply can't make up their minds.

The country has been without a president since Michel Aoun vacated the top post last month following a six-year tenure.

