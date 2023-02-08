Lebanese novelist, family killed in Turkey earthquake

  1. Home
Published February 8th, 2023 - 07:11 GMT
A Syrian man carries the body of a child on February 7, 2023, in the town of Jandairis, in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, as search and rescue operations continue following a deadly earthquake. The death toll from the massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rose above 8,300 , official data showed, with rescue workers still searching for trapped survivors. (Photo by Bakr ALKASEM / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Lebanese novelist and activist Dalal Zeineddine and her three sons and grandson were killed in Hatay’s Antakya as a result of the earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday. She was married to a Syrian national and moved to Turkey in the wake of the Syrian revolt Naharnet pointed out. 

Nobody really knows how many people where in Turkey at the time of the earthquake because of no official statistics. But it is known at least five Lebanese are still under the rubble. Lebanese Ambassador to Turkey Ghassan Mouallem said he and his team are coordinating with the Turkish authorities.

The social media is rife with tweets on the missing Lebanese saying what is known is that are seven Lebanese who have been killed in the two deadly quakes that hit the southern part of the country and their aftershocks which experts predict will continue for the next few weeks.  

As of Tuesday Mouallem explained in an interview with 'Voice of All Lebanon' "the rescue teams have not reached the area where the missing Lebanese are located due to the large area the earthquake struck and the supply and transport routes have been cut off according to Akhbar Al Youm

Meanwhile three Lebanese were killed in Syria. The Lebanese Embassy in Damascus also said a Lebanese family was rescued in the Aleppo and meanwhile a Beiruti football coach who was in the city when the earthquake struck escaped  unharmed. “There were moments of terror when the earthquake happened,” Sarkis said. “Huge aid is arriving in Turkey while no one is remembering Syria. This is saddening,” he added.

 

