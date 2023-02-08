Lebanese novelist, family killed in Turkey earthquake

ALBAWABA - Lebanese novelist and activist Dalal Zeineddine and her three sons and grandson were killed in Hatay’s Antakya as a result of the earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday. She was married to a Syrian national and moved to Turkey in the wake of the Syrian revolt Naharnet pointed out.

A Lebanese man and his son were found alive on Tuesday under the rubble of their house in Antakya, southern Turkey, an area hit hard by Monday's deadly earthquake, Lebanese ambassador to Turkey Ghassan Moallem told @LOrientLeJour. @raphael_abd reports: https://t.co/OT6rXB46md — L'Orient Today (@lorienttoday) February 7, 2023

Nobody really knows how many people where in Turkey at the time of the earthquake because of no official statistics. But it is known at least five Lebanese are still under the rubble. Lebanese Ambassador to Turkey Ghassan Mouallem said he and his team are coordinating with the Turkish authorities.

In a call with Megaphone, Lebanese ambassador to Ankara, #GhassanAlMuallem, said that 5 #Lebanese nationals are trapped under the rubble in the Turkish city of #Antakya.

The social media is rife with tweets on the missing Lebanese saying what is known is that are seven Lebanese who have been killed in the two deadly quakes that hit the southern part of the country and their aftershocks which experts predict will continue for the next few weeks.

Rescuing the Lebanese Muhammad Shamma and his child after the devastating earthquake



The Lebanese Muhammad Shamma was pulled out from under the rubble in the Antakia region - Turkey. His brother told Bint Jbeil website that his child is also in good health#Turkey #Antakia pic.twitter.com/rregIMu7dO — Chirine Abdallah 🇱🇧👑 (@chirineabdallah) February 7, 2023

As of Tuesday Mouallem explained in an interview with 'Voice of All Lebanon' "the rescue teams have not reached the area where the missing Lebanese are located due to the large area the earthquake struck and the supply and transport routes have been cut off according to Akhbar Al Youm.

Meanwhile three Lebanese were killed in Syria. The Lebanese Embassy in Damascus also said a Lebanese family was rescued in the Aleppo and meanwhile a Beiruti football coach who was in the city when the earthquake struck escaped unharmed. “There were moments of terror when the earthquake happened,” Sarkis said. “Huge aid is arriving in Turkey while no one is remembering Syria. This is saddening,” he added.