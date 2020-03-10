Lebanese Parliament Shuts off Because of The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Lebanese Parliament announced on Monday that its offices in Beirut would be closed for one week as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Speaker Nabih Berri took a series of instructions in this regard, including the postponement of the weekly Wednesday meetings usually held at the Speakership headquarters in Ain el-Tineh. Also, the meetings of the parliamentary committees were delayed, and the lawmakers’ offices at the parliament building were shut for one week to conduct sterilization procedures.

Meanwhile, sources said Lebanon witnessed less official meetings and political activities in the past few days, as part of unannounced measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The Health Ministry said Monday that 41 persons have been infected with the coronavirus so far, with some recoveries and no fatalities.

And while ministries and municipalities continue with their work as normal, Lebanese authorities have imposed tight measures to keep those institutions free from the virus.

In this regard, sterilizers and thermometers for measuring the body temperature were being distributed to employees in some public administrations.

“Public employees are attending work as normal, but they are being subject to those new measures. However, we cannot deny that fewer people were showing up at those administrations,” the source said.

Lebanon already closed schools, sports clubs, nightclubs, fairs, and other venues until March 15. Authorities also suspended judicial hearings and shut down academic institutions across the country.

Restaurants were exempted from this decision. However, owners are not allowed to hold parties.

This week, Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced that the country is no longer in the containment phase regarding the virus.

This article has been adapted from its original source.