Lebanese Patients' Lives Are on The Brink Amid The Fuel Crisis

Published August 26th, 2021 - 06:48 GMT
Fuel crisis endangers lives of patients in Lebanon
A pharmacist sits on a stretcher by an ambulance holding a sign reading in Arabic "no gasoline = no ambulance" while another stands by as they stage a demonstration in the Achrafieh district of Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 16, 2021, denouncing the critical condition facing the country's hospitals while grappling with dire fuel shortages. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP)
Highlights
Most hospitals have enough fuel for only two days at most, syndicate said

The lives of many patients are in danger due to fuel crisis that is affecting Lebanon, Syndicate of Hospitals warned on Wednesday.

“The diesel crisis has affected the work of hospitals as the storage facilities in Tripoli and Zahrani have been drained and very limited quantities remain with private importing companies,” the syndicate said in a statement.

It also warned that the majority of hospitals have enough fuel for only two days at most, adding that the state remains helpless.

Last week, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned of a critical drinkable water shortage to millions of people in Lebanon.

“Unless urgent action is taken, more than four million people across Lebanon – predominantly vulnerable children and families – face the prospect of critical water shortages or being completely cut off from safe water supply in the coming days," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

 

Last month, the UN agency warned that 71% of Lebanon’s population could run out of water this summer.

For the past few months, Lebanon has been suffering from an acute shortage of fuel due to the lack of sufficient foreign exchange which have affected imports, causing frequent power cuts and a severe fuel shortage.

The Arab country has witnessed a severe economic crisis in the past two years that has left it on the verge of financial collapse.

On Saturday, the Lebanese government agreed to reduce fuel import subsidies to an exchange rate of 8000 liras per dollar instead of 3,900 liras. Following the announcement, the prices of fuel sold in Lebanon jumped by more than 66 percent.

Reducing fuel subsidies would raise the prices of other goods and services that depend on fuel to generate electricity for production such as factories and private bakeries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

