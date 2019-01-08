Lebanese Premier Rejects 32-Man Cabinet as Hariri Says Hizbollah is Behind it

Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks with Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil during a Cabinet session on Nov. 2, 2017. (The Daily Star)

Follow > Disable alert for Saad Hariri Follow >

Hizbullah has returned to the approach of focusing its attacks on Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in an attempt to divert attention from its standoff with President Michel Aoun and the Free Patriotic Movement, sources close to Hariri have suggested in remarks to al-Hayat newspaper.

Hariri meanwhile told FPM chief MP Jebran Bassil that he will not accept the idea of forming a 32-minister cabinet "no matter what happens because Hizbullah is behind it," Asharq al-Awsat daily reported.

Hizbullah "wants to impose it on the PM-designate, who does not want to introduce new norms in the formation of governments," the newspaper said.

Hizbullah secretary-general's political aide Hussein al-Khalil meanwhile told al-Akhbar newspaper that "the party's leadership has no decision or intention to attack the PM-designate," after several Hizbullah officials criticized Hariri in recent days.

"Despite everything, Hizbullah still believes that Hariri is the right PM for this period," Khalil added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.