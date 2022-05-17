Lebanese President Michel Aoun Taken to Hospital

The Lebanese President Micheal Aoun was taken to the Hotel Dieu Hospital for some examinations and radiographs, the Lebanese Presidency announced on Tuesday.

According to the Presidency, the Lebanese President is likely to come out within just a few hours after finishing the checkups.

مكتب الاعلام في رئاسة الجمهورية:

اجرى رئيس الجمهورية العماد ميشال عون صباح اليوم فحوصات وصور شعاعية في مستشفى " اوتيل ديو ".

وسيغادر المستشفى خلال الساعات القليلة المقبلة فور انتهاء الفحوصات — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) May 17, 2022

Lebanese voted in the first general elections since the start of economic woes on May 15th. Today, the Lebanese Parliamentary elections results have just been announced with at least 13 seats gained by the Lebanese opposition party while the Free Patriotic Movement took 18 seats.