Lebanese President Michel Aoun Taken to Hospital

Published May 17th, 2022 - 08:39 GMT
Lebanese President Michel Aoun
Lebanese President Michel Aoun. (AFP)

The Lebanese President Micheal Aoun was taken to the Hotel Dieu Hospital for some examinations and radiographs, the Lebanese Presidency announced on Tuesday. 

According to the Presidency, the Lebanese President is likely to come out within just a few hours after finishing the checkups.

Lebanese voted in the first general elections since the start of economic woes on May 15th. Today, the Lebanese Parliamentary elections results have just been announced with at least 13 seats gained by the Lebanese opposition party while the Free Patriotic Movement took 18 seats.

