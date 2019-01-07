Lebanese President Receives Invite for Arab League Summit in Tunisia

President Michel Aoun (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Arab League Follow >

President Michel Aoun Monday officially received an invitation to the Arab League summit, which will be held in Tunisia later this year.

Lazhar Karoui Chebbi, a delegate on behalf of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, extended the invitation to Aoun during a meeting at Baabda Palace.

The summit will be held in March.

Chebbi arrived in Beirut Sunday and expressed hope that the summit will “be a good one ... for the Arab world, and hopefully a summit of unity.”

As for Syria’s participation in the summit, Chebbi said the decision rested with the Arab League and not Tunisia alone. Syria’s membership in the league was suspended in the aftermath of the outbreak of the country’s civil war.

“If the Arab League lifts the suspension, we will be very happy for Syria to [rejoin] the Arab League,” he said. “There are good signs ... [including] that a number of embassies have reopened in Syria.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.