Lebanese Prosecutor Probes Newspaper for Attacking Saudi Arabia

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri. (AFP/File Photo)

Lebanon’s State Prosecution initiated on Wednesday legal proceedings against the publisher of a local newspaper for attacking the leadership of Saudi Arabia and its ambassador to Beirut with immoral language.

The move came directly after Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and the justice minister called for immediate action against the newspaper.



Hariri praised the procedures adopted by the State Prosecution. “The article about Saudi Arabia does not belong to the morals of the Lebanese people and their press. It is a blatant attempt to destroy Lebanon’s relationship with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the prime minister wrote on his Twitter page, adding that the piece violated the information law.



Lebanese sources noted that the strong-worded attack by the newspaper came after several attempts by its publisher to communicate with the Saudi embassy in Beirut, which refused to “offer cooperation” with the daily that is known for its provocative positions.



On the other hand, other sources stressed that the recent developments “will not affect the depth of the Lebanese-Saudi relations and the efforts towards their continuous development.”

They revealed that a Saudi diplomatic move was underway to face hostile campaigns against the Kingdom in some Lebanese media outlets.



The National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday that caretaker Justice Minister Salim Jreissati requested that legal action be taken against the newspaper for publishing the strong-worded editorial.

Jreissati said the editorial contained “insults and unprecedented phrases in journalism… that impact Lebanon’s relationship with Saudi Arabia,” according to NNA.



The justice minister requested State Prosecutor Judge Samir Hammoud to take legal action against the local daily. Hammoud, in turn, assigned Judge Imad Qabalan to conduct an investigation on the editorial.

This article has been adapted from its original source.