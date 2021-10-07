Lebanese Protest Iran’s Foreign Minister's Visit to Beirut

Lebanese demonstrated Wednesday in Beirut against an imminent visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Anadolu Agency reported that dozens of Lebanese protested in Sassine Square in Achrafieh district of eastern Beirut because of the invitation by a youth group, Sovereign Groups.

This is how the Lebanese express their anger at the mullahs' foreign minister's visit to their country..

With the slogan "Neither Welcome nor Easy", Lebanon rises up in the face of Iran's Foreign Minister.. https://t.co/8ZSRD3kiRa — سائر سبيل (@saeersabil) October 7, 2021

Protesters raised the Lebanese flag and placards expressing anger at the visit and what they called Iranian interference in Lebanon.



"We reject the visit of Iran's foreign minister to Lebanon as if such a visit indicates that the Lebanese Republic is an occupied nation and an extension to the Iranian regime and influence," the head of the Change Movement Party, Elie Mahfoud, said during the rally.

The party and several others, including the National Liberal party, Lebanese Forces party and the Guardians of the Cedars party, accuse Iran of seeking to extend its influence to Lebanon through the Lebanese Hezbollah group. The group denies the accusation.

Amir-Abdollahian is expected to arrive late Wednesday in Beirut, where he will meet top Lebanese officials including President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri the following day.

#Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has arrived in #Lebanon this evening for a visit. pic.twitter.com/T00CzBtLsb — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 7, 2021

Since late 2019, Lebanon has grappled with severe domestic challenges, including currency devaluation in which the Lebanese pound lost almost all of its value against the dollar, along with shortages of fuel and medicines.