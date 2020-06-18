Lebanese Stage a Sit-in, Protest Suppression of Free Speech

Dozens of protesters staged a sit-in outside of Beirut’s Justice Palace Wednesday, denouncing the laws that criminalize peaceful criticism of the presidency.

Insulting the president is a crime punishable by Lebanese law that could result in imprisonment for two years.

Protesters stressed that authorities ought to carry out their official duties “to pursue the corrupt, control borders and other matters,” instead of suppressing freedom of expression through social media sites, the state-run National News Agency reported.

This sit-in comes as artist and activist Pascale Tarraf was called to appear before State Security Wednesday morning for having published an article on Facebook attacking Lebanese leaders. Protesters gathered in Beirut calling for his release.

Ayman Raad, a lawyer working with the Lawyers’ Committee for the Defense of Protesters, said the committee was there to “stand alongside and support the demonstrators.”

Raad said on behalf of protesters that “everyone who works in public affairs and occupies a public position should accept criticism just as they accept praise because they have chosen to be in this position, otherwise they should leave it.”

Human Rights Watch has criticized the law, saying that “laws that criminalize peaceful criticism of politicians are incompatible with Lebanon’s obligations under international law.”

Human Rights Watch recommends that “Parliament should ensure that freedom of expression is upheld ... by clearly defining what constitutes as libel, defamation and insult; and repealing laws that criminalize criticism of authorities or national symbols.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.