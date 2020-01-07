Lebanese Protesters Continue to Target Government Institutions

Protests against corruption and mismanagement continue in Lebanon amid ongoing attempts of PM-designate Hassan Diab to form a much-delayed government and the worst economic crisis since Lebanon's 1975-1990.

Protesters continue to eye state-institutions, and on Tuesday activists from Zahle and Bekaa rallied near the Serail of Zahle and the Finance Ministry blocking access for employees with a large Lebanese flag.

“Today we are using the same method of protests that we used before the holidays, we are targeting the government institutions. This week our protests are against the finance ministry’s policies, LibanPost and the unjustly levied taxes,” one protester standing outside the Serail told LBCI reporter.

Ongoing protests since October 17 eased during the holidays break but resumed momentum after.



Protesters also blocked the entrances to telecommunications company OGERO and Liban Post.

In the north region demonstrators blocked major roads in Halba, al-Abdeh Square, al-Beddawi, al-Minnieh highway.The Jounieh highway was blocked with burning tyres.

According to the National News Agency, the army reopened most of the international and major roads that protesters blocked in the northern city of Tripoli yesterday night and in the early morning hours with burning tires, concrete cubes, and garbage containers. Only the main road in al-Beddawi and al-Nour Square remain blocked since the protests erupted on October 17 last year.

The protesters chanted slogans calling for "civil disobedience" and paralyzing public institutions and government departments.

Unprecedented anti-government protests have gripped Lebanon since October 17, in part to decry a lack of action over the deepening economic crisis.

This article has been adapted from its original source.