Lebanese Protesters Put Parliament in Limbo

The session to elect committee members was postponed indefinitely Tuesday, amid mounting pressure from protesters in Downtown Beirut on the 34th day of Lebanon’s nationwide uprising.

The mandate of the committees has been extended, said Adnan Daher, Parliament’s secretary general. The session was postponed, in part due to a lack of quorum as well as pressure from protesters.

“The extension of the committee has happened before,” said caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil after the announcement.

Khalil added that postponement of the session is not a reflection of parliament’s constitutionality.

The scheduled holding of the parliamentary session angered demonstrators, and critics have raised questions about the constitutional nature of the proceedings, saying that their agenda fails to respond to the demands of protesters.

This article has been adapted from its original source.