Lebanese Protesters Storm The 'Palace of Justice' in Beirut

ALBAWABA - Protestors, Monday, storm the Palace of Justice in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The news is trending on the social media.

Naharnet English have full details. Demonstrators descended on the Lebanese judicial courts because of the arrest of two people who were detained last week who raided a Lebanese Bank and demanded their money.

The protesters reportedly managed to remove the metallic gate of the Palace as they also blocked roads in the area and set fire to trash bins according to the English news website.