Lebanese Submarine Find at Least Seven Bodies of Migrants

ALBAWABA - The story of the Lebanese submarine who found the remains of migrants who died off the coast of Lebanon is trending on news websites and the social media which speculates about the number of bodies found.

A submarine in Lebanon has found the remains of at least seven people who died when their boat sank off the Lebanese coast earlier this year as they sought to migrate to Italy, the naval officials said according to Petra. Other sources suggest 10 bodies may have been found.

This is generating much social media chatter with background about how the migrants were drowned. The boat, carrying around 80 Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians, went down more than five kilometers from the northern port of Tripoli, the Jordan news agency added.

The submarine began its work last Tuesday, escorted by the Lebanese army, to recover the missing victims and the boat lying at the bottom of the sea since last April 23, after it was rammed by a Lebanese navy boat.

The small sub - Pisces VI submarine - carries three persons and right to the bed of the sea, in fact 450 meters down (approx 1470 feet) before, before the found the bodies) on Wednesday after completing the three day search.

Seven bodies were recovered the night of the incident which happened last April. This included a child, while 48 survivors were pulled from the Mediterranean. According to Lebanese Navy estimates, 30 people died Petra reports.