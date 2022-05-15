Lebanese Upbeat as Voter Turnout Earmarked at 50%

Election authorities in Lebanon started the counting process on Sunday as polling stations for the country's parliamentary elections closed their doors.

Hezbullah's injured fighters and parents of Hezbullah's martyrs at polling stations around Lebanon.#باقون_معك_نحمي_ونبني #انتخابات_لبنان_2022 pic.twitter.com/gOFFaZA2Ii — شجاعت کربلائی (@Shujakarbalai) May 15, 2022

Polls stations across Lebanon opened early at 7.00 a.m. (0400GMT) and closed at 7.00 p.m., with over 3.91 million voters over the age of 21 eligible to cast a ballot.

Onstage, the politicians spoke of upholding national sovereignty, fighting corruption and fixing the state. A spectator, Mohammed Siblini, wasn’t interested. “I want meat!” he yelled. “Get us one kilogram of meat!” https://t.co/fdYMWggJKV — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) May 15, 2022

The counting process started in the presence of the representatives of the competing lists and candidates, the Lebanese official news agency said.

"PM Najib Miqati described the elections as an achievement and a "victory for the Lebanese state""



Hmmmmm...maybe boycotting these elections would have sent a different message? But alas, I'm a nut, what do I know... — Why L. Sadeye (@LSadeye) May 15, 2022

Following the end of voting, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati voiced hope that the elections would bring a new parliament that helps the country recover from its economic crisis.

Two Arab #billionaires, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch, increased their fortunes within a year despite the ongoing economic crisis in both countries. Here's why#Forbes #Lebanon #Moroccohttps://t.co/Bds83hbxF8 — Forbes Middle East (@Forbes_MENA_) May 14, 2022

He added that voter turnout in the elections, which exceeded 50% in many areas, along with a decision to allow Lebanese expatriates to vote, were important achievements for the country.

#lebanonelections2022: Lebanese PM Najib Mikati thanks the ministers of Lebanon for allowing the elections to take place saying that it’s a huge win for the state and it has fulfilled its duty to the people of Lebanon. — Chaim (@ChaimSmierc) May 15, 2022

A total of 718 candidates are running for places in the 128-seat parliament, according to the Interior Ministry.

LEBANESE ELECTIONS: Voter turnout as of 6:30pm stands at 37.52%, the Interior Ministry reports. The polls officially closed at 7pm but a last-minute rush of voters was observed. The final turnout in the last elections was 49.6%. — Farah-Silvana Kanaan (@farahkanaan) May 15, 2022

Initial results are expected to come out on Monday morning, with the Interior Ministry to announce the official results later.

The Lebanese elections are taking place as the country has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including massive currency depreciation and shortages in fuel and medical materials.