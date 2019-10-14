Lebanon Accuses Israel of Flying Spy Drone Over Beirut's Southern Suburbs

An Israeli reconnaissance drone flew low above Beirut’s southern suburbs Saturday night, a statement from the Lebanese Army said Sunday.

The aircraft entered Lebanese airspace at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and hovered for a short time over the Moawwad area of Beirut’s southern suburbs before ascending to higher altitude and departing, the Army statement said.





The same Moawwad neighborhood, where Hezbollah enjoys wide support, was targeted in an Israeli drone attack in August. On Aug. 25, two drones flew to the area; one crashed and a second exploded shortly after, causing significant damage to nearby buildings, including Hezbollah’s media offices.

Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab called the incident the “most dangerous hostile act” committed by Israel since the 2006 war.

Following the incident, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah promised to begin shooting down Israeli drones over Lebanese airspace.

