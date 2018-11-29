Lebanon Arrests Two Suspects Over Radio Host Gavin Ford's Murder

British radio host Gavin Ford found dead in Lebanon. (AFP)

Two men, reportedly of Syrian origin, have been arrested over the death of British radio host Gavin Ford in Lebanon.

Ford, 53, hosted the popular radio show "Gavin Ford in the Morning" on Radio One, which he joined in 1996.

He was found dead on Tuesday in his home in Beit Mery several miles east of Beirut, reportedly bludgeoned and choked to death. Police confirmed the murder but did not speculate on a motive.

A source at the Lebanon's Internal Security Force told the local Daily Star: "Two men have been arrested for the murder of the Radio One presenter Gavin Ford."

The suspects were detained in the Bekaa Valley in the east of Lebanon.

Ford celebrated his birthday with friends at an Indian restaurant on Sunday. Colleagues raised the alarm when he failed to show up to work or answer his phone on Tuesday.

His death sparked tributes on social media to the popular host, whose voice many would have grown up listening to in the mornings.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the death of Gavin Ford, one of Lebanon's most popular morning breakfast hosts. The thoughts of all at the Embassy are with his family, friends and colleagues at this terribly difficult time," British Ambassador to Lebanon Chris Rampling tweeted.

Ford's shock murder has raised concern for the safety of expats in the country. In December 2017, British embassy worker Rebecca Dykes was found murdered at the side of a motorway north of the Lebanese capital.

This article has been adapted from its original source.