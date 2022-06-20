Lebanon Confirms First Monkeypox Case

Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported, on Monday, the first monkeypox case in the country.

According to local media, the monkeypox case was confirmed in a person coming from outside the country.

Monkeypox cases have been on the rise worldwide with the most cases reported in the United Kingdom where the total cases confirmed hit 574 cases as of last Friday, according to PBS.

A total of 2103 laboratory-confirmed cases and one probable case, including one death, have been reported to WHO by June 15th.