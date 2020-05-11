  1. Home
  3. Lebanon Extends Night Curfew as Coronavirus Cases Spike Upwards

Published May 11th, 2020 - 06:50 GMT
A picture taken by a nurse on April 9, 2020 at the Hotel Dieu de France Hospital, colleagues gathered for a prayer guided by a priest in the coronavirus COVID-19 section of the hospital, in the neighbourhood of Ashrafieh of the Lebanese capital Beirut's eastern suburbs. (AFP)
Highlights
Country confirms 26 deaths from coronavirus.

Lebanon extended a night curfew on Sunday amid a rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the country. 

In a statement, Interior Minister Mohamed Fahmi said the curfew will start from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time (1600-0200 GMT).

The move came as Lebanese health authorities confirmed 36 new virus infections in the country on Sunday, taking the total cases to 845.

So far, 26 people have died from the disease.


After originating in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

More than 4.05 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll nearly 280,000 and recoveries exceeding 1.38 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

