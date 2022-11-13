Lebanon extradites Saddam Hussein's grandnephew to Iraq

ALBAWABA - Lebanon has extradited to Iraq Saddam Hussein's grandnephew. This is trending information that is being covered on all the news websites and social media.

AFP carries the full story, saying Lebanon extradited the grandnephew of Saddam Hussein to Iraq as he is being accused of belonging to ISIS terror group.

The man's name is Abdullah Sabawi and he was extradited on Friday, the Iraqi security source told AFP on condition of anonymity. The source described him as the "son of a nephew" of the Iraq leader who was long executed.

His handing over to Iraq is trending on the social media also because of accusation that Sabawi was involved in the so-called Speicher massacre of 2014 in which up to 1,700 air force cadets were executed by the ISIS group, the source added.

A Lebanese judicial source said Sabawi, born in 1994, "was detained on June 11" following an Interpol notice calling for his arrest over his alleged involvement in the massacre and that "Iraq requested his extradition," the Lebanese source added according to the French news agency.

The Iraqi leader was toppled in 2003 following an American led-invasion of the country and was executed on 30 December 2006