Lebanon Hospital Confirms The First Infant Death to Covid-19

Rafik Hariri University Hospital confirmed the first death of a baby due to coronavirus complications Tuesday.

The female baby was transferred to RHUH 25 days after she was born where she was diagnosed with coronavirus and found that she was suffering from a “congenital heart defect,” a statement from the hospital said.

She was given oxygen around the clock to help her breathe but as her condition worsened, medical staff had to resort to heart surgery.



There are now 33 confirmed deaths due to coronavirus complications and 1,098 recoveries since the illness was first detected on Feb. 21.

Lebanon registered 19 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in Lebanon to 1,622.

