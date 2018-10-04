Lebanon Hosts ASED Summit in 2019 But Will Not Invite Syria

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul-Gheit (R) and Lebanese President Michel Aoun sit at an Arab League meeting in Cairo on February 14, 2017. (AFP / STRINGER)

Lebanon will host the 2019 Arab Economic and Social Development summit in January but Syria will not be invited, according to a report published Thursday by local daily Al-Joumhouria.

The daily reported that President Michel Aoun has designated ministers in the caretaker government to send invitations to leaders of Arab countries.

Accordingly, caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil will travel to Tunisia and Morocco to invite Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi and Morocco's King Mohammed VI. Other ministers are to invite other leaders.

Syria will not be invited to attend the summit since Syria’s membership in the Arab League is suspended.

The AESD was formed as an exclusively economic and developmental conference that tends to involve the private sector, including banks, chambers of commerce, industry, and agriculture.

This article has been adapted from its original source.