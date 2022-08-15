Lebanon: How Do You Send Back Refugees to Syria?

  1. Home
Published August 15th, 2022
A woman carries her child in a camp for Syrians displaced by conflict that was flooded during heavy rains, near the village of Kafr Uruq, in Syria's northern rebel-held Idlib province on December 8, 2021. (Photo by Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP)

Caretaker Minister of the Displaced Issam Sharafeddine arrived Monday in Syria to discuss with Syrian authorities the repatriation of the Syrians refugees.

Accompanied by a Lebanese delegation, Sharafeddine will meet with Syrian officials including the Minister of Interior.

The two sides will discuss a plan aiming at returning the Syrian refugees to their country in "a safe and dignified" way.

Shaarafeddine had earlier announced that Lebanon is working on a plan to repatriate 15,000 Syrian refugees to Syria every month.

He said that shelters will be established to receive the displaced in their villages in Syria, while the UNHCR and rights groups considered that the repatriation to Syria would be unsafe.

 

