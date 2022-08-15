Lebanon: How Do You Send Back Refugees to Syria?

Caretaker Minister of the Displaced Issam Sharafeddine arrived Monday in Syria to discuss with Syrian authorities the repatriation of the Syrians refugees.

Accompanied by a Lebanese delegation, Sharafeddine will meet with Syrian officials including the Minister of Interior.

The two sides will discuss a plan aiming at returning the Syrian refugees to their country in "a safe and dignified" way.

#Lebanon has decided to formally negotiate refugee repatriation with #Syria. The question is is it safe for those #refugees to return? pic.twitter.com/m8ipJScSCh — Georgia Vasiliou (@GeorgiaVasilio9) July 8, 2022

Shaarafeddine had earlier announced that Lebanon is working on a plan to repatriate 15,000 Syrian refugees to Syria every month.

He said that shelters will be established to receive the displaced in their villages in Syria, while the UNHCR and rights groups considered that the repatriation to Syria would be unsafe.