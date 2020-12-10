Lebanon Judge Indicts Caretaker PM Hassan Diab, 3 Ex-Ministers in Beirut Blast Case

The Lebanon prosecutor investigating Beirut Port blast indicted Thursday caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers for negligence leading to death of hundreds in the case, judicial sources said.

Judge Fadi Sawwan indicted Diab, former Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil and former public works ministers Ghazi Zeaiter and Youssef Finianos after the probe "confirmed that they had received several written notices warning them against postponing the disposal of ammonium nitrate fertilizer," one source said.

"They did not take the necessary measures to avoid the devastating explosion and its enormous damages," the source added.

Another source said Sawwan had already informed Diab of the indictment and that he would question him at his office at the Grand Serail Monday as an accused. He is set to question the other three suspects in the first half of next week.



The Aug. 4 port blast damaged half of the capital, killed more than 200 people, injured thousands, left 300,000 people homeless and caused losses worth billions of dollars. Diab’s Cabinet resigned on Aug. 10, but it continues in caretaker capacity while efforts to form a new government stall.

