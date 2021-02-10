Lebanon Launches Its COVID-19 Inoculation Campaign on Valentine's Day

Lebanon will launch its COVID-19 inoculation campaign on Sunday, a day after the first Pfizer jabs are set to arrive in the country, the media office of caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Tuesday.

The statement came after a meeting between Diab and caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hasan at the Grand Serail.

Health officials in #Lebanon are urging citizens to register for the #COVID19 vaccine after only receiving 230,000 requests so far, according to an adviser to the Minister of Health Ridha Moussawi.https://t.co/hsuQU1Xzug — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 9, 2021

"Minister Hasan informed premier Diab that the first batch of vaccines will arrive in Lebanon on Saturday evening," it said. "On Sunday, the vaccination campaign will be launched from the Grand Serail."

Type 2 diabetics are higher on the COVID-19 vaccine priority list than those with Type 1 diabetes. https://t.co/Rdzr6OBTFg — Lebanon Daily News (@LDNews) February 9, 2021

The first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to be 28,080 jabs from a total of 2.1 million doses reserved by the Lebanese government with similar weekly shipments into late March.

The Health Ministry has said it would be receiving a total of 249,000 jabs by the end of March with a further 350,000 vaccines in the second quarter and 800,000 in the third quarter.

