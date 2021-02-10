  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Lebanon Launches Its COVID-19 Inoculation Campaign on Valentine's Day

Lebanon Launches Its COVID-19 Inoculation Campaign on Valentine's Day

Published February 10th, 2021 - 06:11 GMT
Members of Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah movement's Islamic health unit, transport the coffin of a Lebanese Christian woman who died of the COVID-19 disease, out of a church to be inhumated in a nearby cemetary, near the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, on February 5, 2021. Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP
Members of Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah movement's Islamic health unit, transport the coffin of a Lebanese Christian woman who died of the COVID-19 disease, out of a church to be inhumated in a nearby cemetary, near the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, on February 5, 2021. Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP
Highlights
"On Sunday, the vaccination campaign will be launched from the Grand Serail."

Lebanon will launch its COVID-19 inoculation campaign on Sunday, a day after the first Pfizer jabs are set to arrive in the country, the media office of caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Tuesday.

The statement came after a meeting between Diab and caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hasan at the Grand Serail.

"Minister Hasan informed premier Diab that the first batch of vaccines will arrive in Lebanon on Saturday evening," it said. "On Sunday, the vaccination campaign will be launched from the Grand Serail.""Minister Hasan informed premier Diab that the first batch of vaccines will arrive in Lebanon on Saturday evening," it said. "On Sunday, the vaccination campaign will be launched from the Grand Serail."

 

"Minister Hasan informed premier Diab that the first batch of vaccines will arrive in Lebanon on Saturday evening," it said. "On Sunday, the vaccination campaign will be launched from the Grand Serail."
 

The first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to be 28,080 jabs from a total of 2.1 million doses reserved by the Lebanese government with similar weekly shipments into late March.

The Health Ministry has said it would be receiving a total of 249,000 jabs by the end of March with a further 350,000 vaccines in the second quarter and 800,000 in the third quarter.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021, The Daily Star. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...