Lebanon left without president as Aoun leaves presidential palace

ALBAWABA - Michel Aoun leaves Lebanon's presidential palace after the end of a six-year term.

#BREAKING: #Lebanonsʼs President Michel Aoun leaves the presidential palace after the end of his 6 year presidential term pic.twitter.com/z9NjAZHZ1k — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) October 30, 2022

Lebanese MPs are yet to agree on the next president and this the post is left vacant until the do so.

Lebanese President @General_Aoun has officially left office leaving a farewell gift behind: resigning the current caretaker gov, leaving Lebanon not only without a President but without a working gov.



This's a last attempt to push PM Mikati to form a gov until midnight today. https://t.co/tDrovzQbsi — Mia Alberti (@mialberti) October 30, 2022

Before he left he signed a decree that dissolved the government of caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati. He in turn promised not to convene unless there is an emergency.