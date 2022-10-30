Lebanon left without president as Aoun leaves presidential palace

ALBAWABA - Michel Aoun leaves Lebanon's presidential palace after the end of a six-year term.
#BREAKING: #Lebanonsʼs President Michel Aoun leaves the presidential palace after the end of his 6 year presidential term pic.twitter.com/z9NjAZHZ1k— Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) October 30, 2022
Lebanese MPs are yet to agree on the next president and this the post is left vacant until the do so.
Lebanese President @General_Aoun has officially left office leaving a farewell gift behind: resigning the current caretaker gov, leaving Lebanon not only without a President but without a working gov.— Mia Alberti (@mialberti) October 30, 2022
This's a last attempt to push PM Mikati to form a gov until midnight today. https://t.co/tDrovzQbsi
Before he left he signed a decree that dissolved the government of caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati. He in turn promised not to convene unless there is an emergency.
