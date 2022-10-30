  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Lebanon Left With President as Aoun Leaves Presidential Palace

Lebanon left without president as Aoun leaves presidential palace

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published October 30th, 2022 - 10:42 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Michel Aoun leaves Lebanon's presidential palace after the end of a six-year term.

 

Lebanese MPs are yet to agree on the next president and this the post is left vacant until the do so. 

Before he left he signed a decree that dissolved the government of caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati. He in turn promised not to convene unless there is an emergency.

 

Tags:AounBeirutLebanonNajib Mikati

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...