Is Lebanon now in a double political crisis?

Marwan Asmar

Published October 31st, 2022 - 07:09 GMT
Lebanon in crisis
Already reeling from three years of economic meltdown, Lebanon faces the prospect of its multi-faceted crisis deepening further when President Michel Aoun's mandate expires Monday anwar amro AFP

ALBAWABA - Michel Aoun may have created a constitutional crisis in Lebanon because on his last day as president he unexpectedly signed a decree dissolving the caretaker government of Najeeb Mikati. 

Great was the initial reaction coming from many quarters! Lebanon now was being left without a new president with the ending of his six-year tenure - MPs meet four times in the last months to agree and elect a new person for the top job but they are deeply divided.

Supporters of Lebanon's outgoing President Michel Aoun hold up his picture and unfurl a large national flag in front of the presidential palace anwar amro AFP

Not only that but Aoun went on to sign the decree to oust the present caretake government that has been in place since the parliamentary elections of last May. So, in theory Lebanon has neither a president nor a government. 

This should be a double political crisis, in addition of course to the current economic crisis the current is reeling under and doesn't seem to be ending since the IMF will not unblock cash until Lebanese officials get their house in order.

But not so fast. Mikati doesn't see a political crisis even in the latest Aoun decree. He says he will continue to operate in a caretaker capacity as before and "continue to carry out all its constitutional duties, including its caretaker functions". He added this is not a constitutional crisis as many are terming but things will go on as before until a president is chosen.

There seems to be 'elasticity' in what he is saying. A government in Beirut usually takes over the 'functions' of the president until one is chosen but this is a 'caretaker' cabinet so nobody is quite sure how this will be handled. However, Mikati says his is in command until a new president is agreed upon and until the parliamentary MPs and blocs decide to choose a new government. But they are clearly dragging their feet.

Constitutional expert Wissam Lahham said Aoun's move is unprecedented and has never been taken before since Lebanon's constitution was adopted in 1926. Under Lebanese law, a government that has resigned continues in a caretaker role until a new one is formed, Lahham said, describing Aoun’s decree as “meaningless” according to AFP.

 

 

