Is Lebanon now in a double political crisis?

ALBAWABA - Michel Aoun may have created a constitutional crisis in Lebanon because on his last day as president he unexpectedly signed a decree dissolving the caretaker government of Najeeb Mikati.

Great was the initial reaction coming from many quarters! Lebanon now was being left without a new president with the ending of his six-year tenure - MPs meet four times in the last months to agree and elect a new person for the top job but they are deeply divided.

Supporters of Lebanon's outgoing President Michel Aoun hold up his picture and unfurl a large national flag in front of the presidential palace anwar amro AFP

Not only that but Aoun went on to sign the decree to oust the present caretake government that has been in place since the parliamentary elections of last May. So, in theory Lebanon has neither a president nor a government.

Si l’exposé des motifs de #Michel_Aoun -qui a placé @Najib_Mikati sans sa ligne de mire- est éminemment #politique, la réponse de Najib Mikati est restée dans un cadre strictement constitutionnel.https://t.co/MBXOzDuVdd — Ici Beyrouth (@Icibeyrouthnews) October 30, 2022

This should be a double political crisis, in addition of course to the current economic crisis the current is reeling under and doesn't seem to be ending since the IMF will not unblock cash until Lebanese officials get their house in order.

But not so fast. Mikati doesn't see a political crisis even in the latest Aoun decree. He says he will continue to operate in a caretaker capacity as before and "continue to carry out all its constitutional duties, including its caretaker functions". He added this is not a constitutional crisis as many are terming but things will go on as before until a president is chosen.

#Lebanese President Michel #Aoun signed a decree on Sunday accepting the resignation of the caretaker government headed by Najib Mikati, to announce the matter at the "appropriate time" before the end of his mandate on Monday.#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/Ud9mGp3PjG — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) October 30, 2022

There seems to be 'elasticity' in what he is saying. A government in Beirut usually takes over the 'functions' of the president until one is chosen but this is a 'caretaker' cabinet so nobody is quite sure how this will be handled. However, Mikati says his is in command until a new president is agreed upon and until the parliamentary MPs and blocs decide to choose a new government. But they are clearly dragging their feet.

#Lebanon's caretaker PM Najib Mikati has rejected the decree signed by outgoing President Michel Aoun confirming the resignation of the govt. #لبنان https://t.co/TewXY356Gw — Hesham Shawish | هشام شاويش (@HeshamSBBC) October 30, 2022

Constitutional expert Wissam Lahham said Aoun's move is unprecedented and has never been taken before since Lebanon's constitution was adopted in 1926. Under Lebanese law, a government that has resigned continues in a caretaker role until a new one is formed, Lahham said, describing Aoun’s decree as “meaningless” according to AFP.