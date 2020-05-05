Lebanon Protests Continue in Sidon Amid a Worsening Economic Situation

Lebanese demonstrators in Sidon, in the south of the country, protested over the worsening economic situation in the country, state news agency NNA reported.

The political party, Popular Nasserist Organization, called on citizens to protest. Ousama Saad, a member of the parliament and leader of the PNO party, also took part in the demonstrations.



Protesters were chanting slogans against the worsening economic situation, the increasing living costs and decreasing purchasing value of the Lebanese Lira.

Demonstrations have been erupting all across Lebanon despite the coronavirus lockdown, dubbed as the “the revolution of the hungry people.”

