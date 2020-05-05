  1. Home
Lebanon Protests Continue in Sidon Amid a Worsening Economic Situation

Published May 5th, 2020 - 10:46 GMT
Protesters from across Lebanon gather for a demonstration outside the home of killed protester Fawwaz al-Samman -- who died after he was shot during riots in late April -- in the northern port city of Tripoli on May 3, 2020. Ibrahim CHALHOUB / AFP
Highlights
Popular Nasserist Organization called people to protest.

Lebanese demonstrators in Sidon, in the south of the country, protested over the worsening economic situation in the country, state news agency NNA reported.

The political party, Popular Nasserist Organization, called on citizens to protest. Ousama Saad, a member of the parliament and leader of the PNO party, also took part in the demonstrations.


Protesters were chanting slogans against the worsening economic situation, the increasing living costs and decreasing purchasing value of the Lebanese Lira.

Demonstrations have been erupting all across Lebanon despite the coronavirus lockdown, dubbed as the “the revolution of the hungry people.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

