Lebanon Reports 11 Covid-19 Deaths, 1,696 Infections

Lebanon registered 11 new deaths and 1,696 new cases Saturday, as the two-week full lockdown neared its end.

Of Saturday’s new cases, six were among travelers from abroad.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 11,614 tests had been administered in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of the tests in the last two weeks stood 15.3 percent.

The Health Ministry reported that the total number of people infected from coronavirus since it was first detected in late February has now reached 125,637.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hasan Friday announced that the full lockdown would be lifted on Monday, admitting that the lockdown did not yield the desired results.

“Despite no positive results, the country will be opened up Monday," local media LBCI quoted Hasan as saying.



The two-week lockdown was imposed on Nov. 14 after long debates on how to balance the country’s catastrophic situation with the frail health sector. Lebanon had been witnessing a dangerous surge in virus cases, with more than 1,000 infections being recorded for weeks. However numbers remained high as the lockdown came to an end.

Hasan had previously said that an extension to the lockdown was possible if numbers did not retreat, however the economic situation in the country with more than half the population living under the poverty line did not allow more closures.

More details on the next phase of virus prevention measures are expected to be announced by authorities Sunday.

